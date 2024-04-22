Childish Gambino Continues His Comeback With World Tour Announcement

Fans of Childish Gambino have gotten some major good news recently. Most of it has come through his GIGLA radio series of which there's been two episodes so far. In the newest episode he debuts a new song with Kanye West, or at least one made to sound like it's with Kanye. Gambino has been using AI for various parts of the radio broadcasts and it has fans second guessing everything. Those listening couldn't help but wonder if the verse West contributed was actually him or generated by a computer.

Now Childish Gambino seems to have begun teasing an upcoming world tour. Fittingly it's called "The New World Tour" and the post includes a website of the same name where fans can sign-up for information on the tour. Gambino is fresh off an appearance during Tyler, The Creator's Coachella headlining set that reminded everyone just how exciting of a live performer he is. There's no information on what cities the tour may stop in or when it will get underway yet. But that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited to potentially see him live. Check out the announcement he shared below.

Childish Gambino's New World Tour

During the first episode of his new radio show, Childish Gambino revealed he has two forthcoming albums. The first is called Atavista and will serve as an updated version of his 2020 release 3.15.20. He's also reportedly dropping an album called Bando Stone & the New World after that. The project will also serve as the soundtrack for a show of the same name that he's also involved with.

As exciting as it was for fans to hear the announcement, there was also bad news. He confirmed that the new albums would be his last two releases under the Childish Gambino moniker. Despite that, nothing is stopping him from releasing music under his own name going forward. What do you think of Childish Gambino announcing that he's going on a world tour soon? Do you plan on seeing him at one of his upcoming tour stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

