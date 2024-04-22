Kanye West Verse On New Childish Gambino Track Subject To Speculation Of Dreaded AI

Childish Gambino was creating some major excitement around the release of his upcoming album Atavista. The reboot of 3.15.20, which is still awaiting a drop date, was announced in mid-March. The Georgia multi-hyphenate has been teasing the record immensely on now two GILGA Radio livestreams. He launched the second just last night, April 21, and fans were not able to contain themselves after hearing one song in particular. Kanye West vocals stunned everyone on a three-minute track during the hour and change event. He has been creating quite the stir online himself after dissing drake on a "Like That" remix and some were wondering if it was real. Well, there is also similar speculation, as AI rumors are swirling for the verse from Kanye on the Gambino track.

The reason for the second-guessing comes from a post on X from the account called Kurrco. The GILGA Radio show has been utilizing the controversial technology through ads and narration. Furthermore, Gambino and GILGA have been farming talent from the AI space for this rollout. Fans in the comments section are noticeably concerned and fed up with the constant talk around AI.

Childish Gambino Teased The Kanye West Track Last Night

"Could be, but it’s definitely new. I just hate that everything is questioned for ai nowadays. AI removes all feeling from music," one Ye fan account says. One goes as far as to say the music industry is essentially cooked. "Ai ruining everything we’re f***ed." Another fan is even theorizing that its a scrapped Ye verse. "Either it’s a old real verse, or it’s a new ai verse, bc ye doesn’t have the “lisp” from the grills."

What are your thoughts on this Kanye West verse on this unreleased Childish Gambino song being deemed as AI? Does any part of Ye's performance give off an artificial vibe? Where do you stand on the technology in music and why? Are you excited for Gambino's upcoming record, Atavista? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino, Kanye West, and AI. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

