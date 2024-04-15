Childish Gambino Maps Out Plan To Drop Two Final Albums, Teases Tons Of Music

Childish Gambino will soon be done releasing new music under this moniker fairly soon. According to HipHopDX, the Georgia jack of all trades recently spilled the beans about his future projects, while previewing a fair share of unreleased tracks from them. The rapper hosted what he called the GILGA Radio Livestream via Instagram live last night. He announced it on X and a fan asked him if there was going to be new music previewed. Gambino had the perfect response, saying, "Of course. It's a rollout dummy."

About one month ago to the day, he announced a new album called Atavista. At the time of that reveal, there was speculation that it was going to be updated version of 3.15.20. Those suspicions were right on the money because Gambino confirmed that to be the case during GILGA. The other major piece of information we gathered is that after Atavista drops (we still don't know when yet), Childish Gambino will put out one more album under his stage name. It will be titled Bando Stone & the New World, which doubles a soundtrack for an eponymous movie that he is a part of.

Childish Gambino Has Fans Stoked For His Next Albums

https://www.reddit.com/r/donaldglover/comments/1c4gbyt/gilga_radio_gambino_song_1/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Finally, the other exciting part about this livestream were all of the tracks teased. According to the Reddit thread above, fans were claiming that Gambino played songs such as "Human Sacrifice" and a revamp of "35.31," called "Little Foot, Big Foot" which features Young Nudy. Speaking of which, the hitmaker revealed that a music video for the latter will be dropping in the next few weeks. It has certainly been a long time coming for his fans, and Gambino recognized that. "My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving — this album is for you guys."

What are your thoughts on Childish Gambino announcing two more new albums under this moniker? Out of all of the snippets he played at GILGA Radio, which one was your favorite and why? How do you feel about Atavista being a mixed and mastered version of his last album 3.15.20? After he releases these albums, do you think he will retire? Or will he drop music under his government name? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

