upcoming albums
- MusicKiller Mike Discloses That "MICHAEL" Is Part One Of An Album Trilogy"I wanna cut deeper. There’s deeper levels to go, you know," Mike said.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Whola Lotta Red" Might Arrive Sooner Than You ThinkPlayboi Carti is starting to tease his new album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJoyner Lucas Drops New Track "ISIS" With LogicJoyner Lucas returns with Logic for his new song.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content2019 Hip-Hop Album Releases: The Essential GuideHere is the Ultimate Hip-Hop Album Guide 2019. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Working On "Yandhi" In Miami With Lil Wayne, Timbaland & MoreKanye West is reportedly hard at work on his next album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Says Upcoming Album Title Will Be Announced SoonFuture's next album will be released on January 18.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Returns To The Studio Following Endless "Chapter VI" TeasesThe next chapter in The Weeknd's career begins soon.By Alex Zidel
- NewsEli Sostre Goes Back To The "Motorola" Days With New SingleEli Sostre closes out the year by teasing us with what's to come.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid On Offset's Album: "About To KILL EVERYTHING"Who's looking forward to Offset's new project?By Alex Zidel
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Features 6ix9ine, Young Thug, & MoreA Boogie has revealed the tracklist to his upcoming project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Says Offset Is Dropping Album Soon: "SET GALA OTW"Quavo assures us all that Offset's album is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Breaks His Silence After Album Doesn't DropOffset is toying with us all about the album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Fans Blame Cardi B After His Album Doesn't DropWhat's going on with Offset's album?By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Announces "The Set Gala" Album Release PartyCould this be the album title?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Admits To Using Lil Pump & Juice WRLD For Extra StreamsKodak Black knows how to get his numbers up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid's "The World Is Yours 2" May Include J. Cole & Travis Scott"The World Is Yours 2" might have some major features.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBryson Tiller Delays "Serenity" Album After Fans Give Him "Ultimatums"Bryson Tiller wants his next album to be perfect.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDenzel Curry Says He's Dropping A Dubstep Album & A Collab With Willie NelsonWho's here for a Zeltron dubstep album?By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosKodak Black Embraces Religious Imagery In "Testimony" VideoKodak Black has unleashed his brand new music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Teases Bryson Tiller Feature For "Father Of Asahd""Father of Ashad" still does not have a release date.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Announces New Release Date For "I Am > I Was"21 Savage hits us with a major pump fake.By Alex Zidel