Killer Mike Discloses That "MICHAEL" Is Part One Of An Album Trilogy

While there is a large crowd of people who are happy for Killer Mike cleaning up at the 66th GRAMMY Awards last weekend, a lot are still upset. Streaming sensation Kai Cenat is one of those younger music fans in that camp. But, at the end of the day, Mike did submit a great album to the Recording Academy and it was deserving of the praise. He brought the brooms out, taking all three categories he was in. While the Atlanta legend is surely still celebrating to some degree, the Run The Jewels member is hungry for a trilogy.

Yes, you heard that correctly, Killer Mike is turning MICHAEL from a stand-alone record to a three-part series. This news was revealed to Apple Music 1's panel at their Super Bowl LVIII setup in Las Vegas. According to HipHopDX, causally mentioned this trilogy plan to the hosts and they were noticeably stunned. For now, this all the information we have but it is exciting, to say the least.

Read More: Usher Impresses Social Media With Super Bowl Halftime Show

MICHAEL Stuns Apple Music Hosts With His Trilogy Idea

He starts by saying, "The first album we got to kinda take the nine-year-old to where I’ve grown into as an adult, but I wanna cut deeper. There’s deeper levels to go, you know." Mike continues, "We already plotting out what the next one’s gonna be, me and Cuz Lightyear were in the studio with Mike WiLL [Made-It] the next night. And we working. I just wanna work and produce works of art that’s gonna live long after I’m gone. So I can’t do that celebrating this too long. The celebration is fun, but after this, when I get back to Atlanta, I’ll be working." While Killer Mike was vague about the trilogy we know he will deliver.

What are your thoughts on Killer Mike revealing MICHAEL is now going to be the first album in a trilogy? Is this Mike's best album to date and is it still in your rotation? What do you want to see him try on this next LP and when should it drop? Who would you want to see featured and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Killer Mike and MICHAEL. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl Embrace

[Via]