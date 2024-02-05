Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

Kai Cenat was streaming last night during the Grammys. Overall, there were plenty of storylines to come out of last night. For instance, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights. Furthermore, Jay-Z gave a very passionate speech about the music industry that probably hit home for a lot of people. There were also some amazing performances from the likes of Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Stevie Wonder, and more. Not to mention, before the Grammys, Killer Mike won for Rap Album Of The Year.

Cenat was paying attention to the pre-Grammy awards and saw Killer Mike accept his award. If you are a fan of Cenat, you know he is a young guy who only pays attention to trendy artists. Consequently, the only albums nominated that he cared about were Utopia, Heroes & Villains, and Her Loss. When Killer Mike got the award, Kai immediately began asking "who is that?" Yes, that is right folks, Kai Cenat does not know who Killer Mike is. It is a sad reality, but it is one that we unfortunately live in.

Kai Cenat Was Not Happy

Cenat went on to ask who was in charge of the decision to give Killer Mike the win. He felt like Her Loss and Utopia were a lot more deserving. However, if you've been paying attention, it was almost a guarantee that Killer Mike was going to win. Unfortunately, the Michael artist was arrested soon after the event as he allegedly got into an altercation with a security guard. It was a sad sight to see especially since the MC was on such an emotional high.

As for Cenat, someone in his camp is going to have to put him on Killer Mike. However, his camp is probably full of Gen-Z, so it is unlikely that will happen. Either way, this is certainly a teachable moment for the streamer. Let us know what you think about his knowledge gap, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

