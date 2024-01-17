Usher Teases Kai Cenat Collab

Usher has teased a collab with Kai Cenat. The hint came as Usher called the widely popular streamer to personally invite him to next month's Super Bowl. Furthermore, Usher also invited Cenat to come to an early listening party for his new album. Cenat was overjoyed about the opportunity and seemed to reciprocate the desire to work with the iconic singer.

Cenat has been making a name for himself throughout 2023 as his star has shone brighter and brighter. This included getting a Christmas present from Ice Spice. The present in question was one of Spice's branded chia pets. While Cenat was very excited to receive a gift from Spice, he was slightly confused by the gift. After closely inspecting the gift, Cenat declared that it didn't look too much like Spice at all. Regardless, he was very happy to have received something from the high-profile rapper.

Read More: Kai Cenat Meets 50 Cent, Begs Rapper For Role In Power

Usher Drops First Super Bowl Teaser

Meanwhile, Usher also dropped the first trailer for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Titled "One performance, 30 years in the Making", the minute-long trailer highlights Usher's legacy, with a collection of fans and celebrities performing the singer's 2004 classic, "Yeah". Usher was announced as the Super Bowl headliner back in September 2023, with the NFL debuting a skit involving Kim Kardashian. This year's Super Bowl is being held in Las Vegas, where Usher wrapped up a residency late last year.

Furthermore, he also announced that Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) will also mark the release of his new album. Coming Home will be Usher's ninth studio and his first since Hard II Love in 2016. In the last seven years, Usher's only extended project was 2018's A, a collaborative album with Zaytoven. Furthermore, he will be hoping that Coming Home will be a return to form for his work. Hard II Love was his first album since his 1994 debut to neither peak at #1 nor receive an RIAA certification.

Read More: Usher Invites Las Vegas Aces To Residency Show After Missing Championship Parade

[via]