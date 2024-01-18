Reba McEntire, Post Malone, And Andra Day To Perform Super Bowl Pregame Songs

Reba McEntire will perform "The Star Spangled Banner", Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful", and Andra Day will close out with "Lift Every Voice And Sing" at next month's Super Bowl. These performances will precede the first half of a game that will also include a Roc Nation-produced halftime show performed by Usher. The Super Bowl is scheduled to be held on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Last year's game featured performances from Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Usher's halftime show will look to outdo an electric (and pregnant) performance from Rihanna.

McEntire is a country legend, with three Grammy wins and 25 Billboard No. 1 singles. Malone is a 10-time Grammy nominee whose albums are 14 times platinum certified. Meanwhile, Day is a Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer and actress. The trio should provide an electric start to the proceedings. The teams for the Super Bowl are yet to be decided, with the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend.

Meanwhile, Usher recently dropped the first trailer for his aforementioned halftime show at the Super Bowl. Titled "One performance, 30 years in the Making", the minute-long trailer highlights Usher's legacy, with a collection of fans and celebrities performing the singer's 2004 classic, "Yeah". Usher was announced as the Super Bowl headliner back in September 2024, with the NFL debuting a skit involving Kim Kardashian.

Furthermore, Usher also announced that Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) will also mark the release of his new album. Coming Home will be Usher's ninth studio and his first since Hard II Love in 2016. In the last seven years, Usher's only extended project was 2018's A, a collaborative album with Zaytoven. Furthermore, he will be hoping that Coming Home will be a return to form for his work. Hard II Love was his first album since his 1994 debut to neither peak at #1 nor receive an RIAA certification.

