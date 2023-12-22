Lil Wayne Wants 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lil Wayne has expressed his desire to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans. Going to the Super Bowl and watching the Halftime Show and wishing, when you see the artist, you be like, ‘They could’ve sung the song that I was featured on!". I’m featured on everybody’s song — you could’ve brought me out! Please do not feel disrespected if you’re an artist from New Orleans. Or an artist tied to me any kind of way in the music [industry], but know that’s my moment and I earned that moment. So no, I’m not bringing no one!” Wayne told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

There has just been one other rapper to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show. That was the Dre-led show in 2022 that featured the creme de la creme of West Coast rap (as well as Eminem). To give an artist like Wayne a solo show (although the did say there would be an exception to his guest rule for Beyonce), would be a major step for the NFL.

Read More: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Make A Pick For The GOAT Producer

Lil Wayne Reveals Unreleased Kevin Durant Collab

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne also revealed that he had an unreleased track featuring Kevin Durant. The track was at one time considered for inclusion on ColleGrove 2. Instead, Wayne decided to save it for a later project. However, Wayne was caught off-guard after Rooks revealed that she knew about the track. "I just want you to know you messed up. That song was being considered to be on Carter VI and now since you're saying something, it's not goin' on Carter VI," Wayne joked, directing his response at Durant himself.

Furthermore, Wayne had a lot to say about Durant's skills as a rapper. "KD's a jewel. He's a backpack rapper. I can imagine he probably could call a timeout in a game, and probably ask him to rap and he probably got a verse for you," Wayne mused. The content of Durant's song with Wayne is as yet unknown. However, KD does have some experience in the music industry. He has a song with LeBron James and was recently credited as A&R on Drake's For All The Dogs.

Read More: Kevin Durant Has Brutal Response To Question About Wearing Anthony Edwards' Shoe Line

[via]