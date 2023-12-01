Kevin Durant Has Brutal Response To Question About Wearing Anthony Edwards' Shoe Line

Kevin Durant was savage in his response to a question about whether he would wear Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. "Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers," Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Even more brutal was the fact that Durant was responding to a video of Edwards himself saying that Durant was the player he most wanted to see wearing his signature shoe.

The comments largely supported Durant's sharp sense of humor and unapologetic honesty. However, some people warned that Durant had best watch out as Edwards and the Timberwolves will "bake" Durant and the Suns. If that's the case, those fans will be waiting a while. The Suns and Timberwolves don't play again until April. Edwards is yet to respond to Durant's comments. Durant recently posed for a photoshoot involving Drake's own signature shoe. Maybe it's something about wearing a rival's shoe that Durant is opposed to.

Anthony Edwards Finally Has His Breakout

Despite what KD said, Edwards is in the middle of his true breakout season. Edwards is averaging 26.2/5.9/5.0 a game as the Timberwolves have taken control of the Western Conference. They lead the Western Conference and, at 14-4, share the best record in the NBA with the Celtics. Their white-hot run in spite of starting the season 1-2. Their win over the Jazz marked their third consecutive victory and was achieved even with Edwards sidelined.

Meanwhile, KD's Suns are good, but sit at 11-7 after 18 games. They recently saw a seven-game winstreak snapped by the Raptors. The run had taken the Suns from 4-6 to 11-6. However, December gets off to a tough start for Phoenix as they must face Jokic and the Nuggets. The Nuggets are second in the conference after the Timberwolves. As for Durant himself, he is having a phenomenal season. He is putting up 31.3/6.9/5.5 a game. Furthermore, he leads the Suns in both points and assists. It's hard to believe that he is about to turn 36.

