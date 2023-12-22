Lil Wayne & Kevin Durant Collab Left Off "ColleGrove 2" But Could Be On "Tha Carter VI"

Lil Wayne has revealed that he has an unreleased collab with Kevin Durant that was at one time considered for inclusion on ColleGrove 2. Wayne copped to the track when asked about it by Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I just want you to know you messed up. That song was being considered to be on Carter VI and now since you're saying something, it's not goin' on Carter VI," Wayne joked, directing his response at Durant himself. However, Wayne went on to say that the track was considered for ColleGrove 2. However, he decided he wanted to save it for another project.

Furthermore, Wayne had a lot to say about Durant's skills as a rapper. "KD's a jewel. He's a backpack rapper. I can imagine he probably could call a timeout in a game, and probably ask him to rap and he probably got a verse for you," Wayne mused. The content of Durant's song with Wayne is as yet unknown. However, KD does have some experience in the music industry. He has a song with LeBron James and was recently credited as A&R on Drake's For All The Dogs.

Kevin Durant's White-Hot Season Continues

Meanwhile, Durant is continuing to have a career year at age 35. He is averaging 31 points a game, which would be a career-best if he maintains it. Additionally, his stat line also boasts 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. However, the Suns are struggling, currently sitting at 14-13 with one win in their last four games. Injuries have played a major part in their struggles. Despite adding Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade, Phoenix's big three has not seen much floor time together due to injuries to Beal and Devin Booker.

Elsewhere, Durant recently responded to a story about being flamed by Moritz Wagner. In a clip from Pardon My Take, Wagner explains how he accidentally flamed Durant during his rookie year. After drawing a foul, Wagner fired off a dismissive "You can't guard me", only to realize that he had just said it to Durant. "I think it was Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins on the free throw line boxout talking sh-t to me. I was so shaken," Wagner explained. After the clip was published, Durant quote tweeted it, adding "I walked away from that game thinking, damn that rookie is an assh-le."

