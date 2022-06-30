Anthony Edwards
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns Says Anthony Edwards Will Be "The Next Face Of The NBA"The KAT/Edwards Timberwolves have been unstoppable this season.By Ben Mock
- SneakersAdidas AE 1 "Deep Blue" Official Release DetailsAnother Anthony Edwards shoe is coming very soon.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersHow To Purchase The Adidas AE 1 "White Lime"Cop this signature sneaker early.By Ben Atkinson
- Sneakers50 Cent Celebrates After Getting Anthony Edwards' Game-Worn SneakersFif got himself some new kicks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Edwards Gets Huge Fine For Ref CommentsEdwards called the Timberwolves' recent game against the Thunder "playing 8-on-5."By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Edwards Receives Staunch Advice From Cam'ron & Mase Amid Abortion ScandalAnthony Edwards has a lot to learn.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Edwards Speaks Out On "Heat Of The Moment" Response To IG Model's PregnancyAnthony Edwards says his texts pressuring an Instagram model into getting an abortion were made in the "heat of the moment."By Cole Blake
- SportsAnthony Edwards Accused By Instagram Model Of Getting Her PregnantThese allegations come just a few days after the Minnesota Timberwolves player's girlfriend announced her pregnancy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAdidas Hilariously Claps Back At Kevin Durant For Anthony Edwards CommentsThe sneaker brand called the Suns veteran "dusty."By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Durant Has Brutal Response To Question About Wearing Anthony Edwards' Shoe LineDurant won't be seen in the shoes anytime soon.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Edwards Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?Explore the journey of NBA star Anthony Edwards, delving into his achievements, endorsements, and the factors behind his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- SportsNBA Reveals Punishment For Anthony Edwards Chair ThrowThe NBA is weighing in after five months.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Edwards Agrees To Massive Extension With TimberwolvesMinnesota Timberwolves ready for Anthony Edwards to lead franchise. By Tyler Reed
- SneakersAnthony Edwards Signature Shoe With Adidas Surfaces OnlineAnthony Edwards is getting his own signature model.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Edwards Could Face Legal Action For After Game IncidentAnthony Edwards could face legal action after incident on Tuesday night. By Tyler Reed
- SportsAnthony Edwards Reveals Insane DietAnthony Edwards has strange eating habits.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballAnthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Post: "I Was Raised Better Than That!"Anthony Edwards has apologized for his recent homophobic post on social media, calling it "immature, hurtful, and disrespectful."By Cole Blake
