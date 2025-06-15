Anthony Edwards’ Signature Shoe Gets Football Cleat Makeover

adidas-anthony-edwards-1-low-football-cleat-sneaker-news
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)
The Adidas AE 1 Low Football Cleat blends signature basketball style with complete on-field performance cleats.

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Football Cleat is bringing hoops DNA to the gridiron next summer. Originally crafted for the hardwood, the AE 1 Low now gets a bold football makeover without losing its futuristic attitude.

This cleated version adapts Edwards’ signature silhouette for explosive movements, quick cuts, and eye-catching flair on the field. Anthony Edwards has become one of the NBA’s most dynamic rising stars, and Adidas hasn’t wasted time turning that energy into a signature line.

The AE 1 already made noise with its bold design and performance chops. Now, it’s heading into new territory. With football cleats taking on more lifestyle and crossover influence, this drop makes a lot of sensem, especially for athletes who want to stand out without sacrificing function.

In the photos provided, the pair looks aggressive and lightweight, with a mesh upper wrapped in a molded side cage for stability. The stud plate appears custom-engineered for traction and speed.

Expect the AE logo on the tongue and some bright neon accents to pop against the all-black and white base. Adidas is clearly betting on the AE 1’s versatility across sports. The cleats will be available Summer 2026, and should appeal to players and collectors alike.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Football Cleat
adidas-anthony-edwards-1-low-football-cleat-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas

The Adidas AE 1 Low Football Cleat features a black textile upper with an extended pull tab and custom AE tongue logo. A sculpted white midsole forms the cleated base, while a molded TPU cage runs along both sidewalls for added lateral support.

The toebox has a matte overlay for durability, and subtle neon green hits appear at the heel and tongue. Underfoot, the cleat plate sports aggressive triangular studs in the forefoot and heel, built for multidirectional movement.

Designed for speed and grip, the AE 1 Low cleat transforms a hardwood favorite into a bold football-ready silhouette.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Football Cleat will be released in May 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

adidas-anthony-edwards-1-low-football-cleat-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas
adidas-anthony-edwards-1-low-football-cleat-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas

