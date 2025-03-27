Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Bred Toe”

Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat Bred Toe brings classic Jordan flavor to football with a bold on-field design.

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat Bred Toe is a crossover that blends two sports with rich Jordan history. Taking cues from the legendary “Bred Toe” colorway, this version outfits the gridiron with a bold, unmistakable look. Jordan Brand continues to innovate, offering athletes classic style with modern function. This cleat is modeled after the Air Jordan 1 Low, one of the most beloved silhouettes in sneaker culture. The original Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and immediately disrupted the league with its bold colors and Michael Jordan's flashy play. While the NBA tried to fine the shoe, fans embraced it.

Today, the Jordan 1 is a cultural staple, from city streets to locker rooms. This cleated version keeps the essence of the original while adding a performance twist. It’s designed for turf and grass, not hardwood, yet the DNA remains the same. Jordan’s influence stretched far beyond basketball, and this pair is proof. Whether you’re lacing up for kickoff or just want something different in your cleat rotation, this pair delivers. The photos give a closer look at the glossy patent details, bold red overlays, and classic black Swoosh. It’s a fresh yet familiar design made to perform under pressure.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Bred Toe”
The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat Bred Toe features a red, black, and white leather upper inspired by the OG colorway. Also, glossy black patent overlays bring added flair. Further, the white cleated outsole is built for traction. Finally, classic Nike and Jumpman branding sit on the sides and tongue.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Bred Toe” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Also, that price point makes it an accessible option for athletes looking to upgrade their gear. With a release set for summer, this pair should hit right as football season kicks into gear.

