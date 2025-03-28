Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat "Gold Toe" Lights Up The Field

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat Gold Toe is built for players who want to dominate the field and turn heads while doing it. Drawing inspiration from the classic Gold Toe Jordan 1, this cleated version updates the original with turf-ready traction and a sleek finish. The result is a perfect mix of performance and style. The Air Jordan 1 is no stranger to the spotlight. Since its 1985 debut, the silhouette has grown into a cultural icon. Michael Jordan wore the AJ1 while rewriting basketball history, and the shoe’s influence extended far beyond the court.

Today, the Jordan 1 lives on through countless remixes, including cleated editions made for athletes across other sports. This Gold Toe version adds a fresh spin to the football-ready lineup. The metallic finish and bold color blocking make a statement under the lights. While its look is borrowed from the hardwood, its build is made for game day. The photos in the article show the cleat’s standout details, from the glossy black overlays to the shimmering gold toe and heel. It’s a statement piece that doesn’t sacrifice performance for looks.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Gold Toe”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat Gold Toe features a glossy black, white, and metallic gold upper. A white cleated outsole ensures traction on turf and grass. Patent leather overlays deliver shine and durability. Classic Swoosh and Jumpman logos round out the bold design. The low-cut build offers mobility and comfort for skill players. Meanwhile, the flashy gold finish adds standout style under stadium lights.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Overall, the cleats bring a flashy, high-energy finish to a silhouette rooted in Jordan Brand’s basketball legacy.

Image via Nike