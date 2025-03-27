Here's A Closer Look At The 2025 Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 in olive green has made a return to the spotlight. Fresh photos of the 2025 release just surfaced, reigniting buzz around one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic collaborations. The earthy tones, bold accents, and signature UNDFTD branding build off a silhouette with deep roots in both basketball and sneaker culture. Originally designed for performance, the Air Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 as part of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature line. Its visible Air cushioning, plastic wings, and mesh side panels made it stand out. On the court, MJ delivered one of his most legendary moments in the 4s, a last-second shot in the '89 playoffs.

Off the court, the model became a streetwear staple. Undefeated was one of the first boutiques to collaborate with Jordan Brand, and their original AJ4 from 2005 is a grail for many. It’s been nearly two decades since then, but the energy hasn’t faded. This new version stays true to that military-inspired vibe while adding modern tweaks. The images show key design elements like the bright orange liner, the Undefeated logo on the insole, and that classic Nike Air branding on the heel. A deeper breakdown of the materials and design choices is coming soon.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

This Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features an olive green upper with black cage wings and mesh panels. A sail midsole adds vintage flair, while bright orange accents hit the liner and Jumpman logo. The insole showcases Undefeated's tally mark branding. Classic Nike Air decorates the heel, nodding to OG heritage.