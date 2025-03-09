Undefeated And Jordan Brand Revive A Grail With The Air Jordan 4

BY Ben Atkinson 245 Views
Image via @xcsnkr
The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 returns in 2025, reviving the legendary olive green colorway with premium materials.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is making a highly anticipated return in 2025. Originally released in 2005, this collaboration became one of the most coveted Air Jordan 4s ever. Inspired by military aesthetics, the sneaker features an olive green upper, reflecting Undefeated’s signature style. The upcoming release will stay true to its roots while introducing subtle design updates. Jordan Brand is delivering two variations for this eagerly awaited release. The iconic Jumpman emblem will appear on one, while the sought-after "Nike Air" branding will be displayed on the other. In keeping with the retailer's track record of limited releases, rumors indicate that the "Nike Air" variant may be an Undefeated exclusive.

This distinction is expected to drive hype and increase demand among collectors. The Air Jordan 4 holds a special place in sneaker culture. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it debuted in 1989 and became a favorite for its supportive fit and bold design. Over the years, collaborations like the Undefeated edition have cemented its legacy. With resale prices for the original pair reaching five figures, the 2025 version is already generating excitement. Early images suggest a faithful recreation of the original, with premium materials and attention to detail. The photos provided showcase the military-inspired colorway and classic Jordan 4 elements. As the release date approaches, expect more updates and official details from Jordan Brand and Undefeated.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Release Date

The 2025 Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 revives the military-inspired olive green upper with premium nubuck construction. Black accents on the netting, wings, and heel tab provide contrast, while orange hits add subtle flair. Also, the sneaker sits on a sail midsole with visible Air cushioning for comfort. Two versions will release: one with Jumpman branding and a rarer Undefeated-exclusive pair featuring "Nike Air" on the heel.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released on June 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

