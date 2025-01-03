Undefeated And Jordan Brand Set To Drop Two Air Jordan 4 Designs

2025 is the year that the classics are returning.

New images of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated collaboration have surfaced, offering a closer look at the highly anticipated release. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Undefeated Air Jordan 4, the collection includes two distinct pairs. One pair features the iconic "Nike Air" logo on the heel tab, while the other displays the "Jumpman" logo. The sneakers boast a military-inspired design with a deep green upper and vibrant orange accents, creating a bold yet rugged aesthetic. Additionally, an “MA-1 Flight Jacket” inspired Air Jordan Renegade Jacket will drop for $325, alongside other matching apparel.

Known for their exclusive and trend-setting collaborations, Undefeated brings its signature style to these Air Jordan 4 releases. The green and orange colorway stands out, blending classic military vibes with modern details. Fans of Undefeated and Air Jordan are already buzzing about the collection. With two unique sneaker designs and complementary apparel, this drop promises to be one of the most exciting releases next year. The fusion of nostalgia and innovation ensures this collaboration will be a must-have for collectors. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date as excitement continues to grow.

Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated

These sneakers come with a black rubber outsole paired with a sleek black and sail midsole for a balanced design. The upper and overlays feature dark green suede, delivering a clean and refined appearance. Vibrant orange accents contrast to the tongues, while a dark Jumpman logo is on the heels. Notably, two versions will release, featuring either "Nike Air" or Jumpman branding on the back tabs.