Nike Brings Back The Legendary Air Jordan 4 "White Cement"

New images have surfaced of this highly anticipated return.

The iconic Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” is making a grand return this May. This timeless sneaker originally debuted in 1989 and remains a fan favorite. Featuring a clean white leather upper, it is accented by signature speckled cement overlays. Black and red details on the tongue, heel, and outsole provide bold contrast. The iconic "Nike Air" branding on the heel stays true to its original design, adding a nostalgic touch. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its durable construction and comfortable fit. Mesh panels and supportive overlays enhance performance, making it a versatile choice for both sports and casual wear.

The visible Air unit in the midsole ensures superior cushioning with every step. Its sleek design and classic colorway make it a staple in any sneaker collection. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this long-anticipated return. Also, the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” is set to drop just in time for summer, offering a fresh yet classic look. With its rich history and modern appeal, this release is expected to sell out quickly. Finally, as May approaches, excitement continues to build for one of the most iconic Air Jordan 4 designs to ever grace the sneaker world.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4

These sneakers feature a grey rubber outsole combined with a black and white midsole, creating a clean and balanced aesthetic. Also, the upper is crafted from white leather, delivering a crisp and refined appearance. Further, cement grey accents enhance the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a distinctive and attention-grabbing element. Finally, red and black branding on the tongue and heels provide bold contrast, finishing the design with a dynamic and striking flair.