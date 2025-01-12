Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Return Receives In-Hand Photos

This summer is going to be big as this classic returns.

New in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" have surfaced, giving fans a closer look at this classic sneaker. Set to release on May 24, 2025, this highly anticipated drop stays true to the original 1989 design. Family sizing options will also be available, making it a release for everyone. The "White Cement" colorway showcases a clean white leather upper with signature cement grey accents. Black details on the wings, heel tab, and midsole add contrast, staying true to its timeless appeal. The Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel completes the look.

This release balances durability and comfort, making it ideal for everyday wear or display. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings brings back nostalgia for longtime fans. The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" isn’t just a sneaker—it’s a piece of history. As May 24 approaches, excitement continues to build for this iconic pair. With its legendary design and classic features, this sneaker is sure to be a standout in any collection.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

These sneakers feature a grey rubber sole combined with a black and white midsole, providing a clean and balanced appearance. Additionally, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, delivering a sharp and refined finish. Cement grey accents emphasize the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a distinctive and attention-grabbing element. Lastly, red and black branding on the tongue and heels creates a bold contrast, finishing the design with a standout detail.