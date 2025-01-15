Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Gets Retailer Photos

The best look at this return yet.

Retailer photos of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" have surfaced, providing an even closer look at this timeless sneaker. Scheduled to release on May 24, 2025, this highly anticipated reissue pays homage to the original 1989 design. The sneaker will be available in family sizing, ensuring fans of all ages can enjoy this classic. The "White Cement" colorway features a pristine white leather upper, complemented by signature cement grey accents. Black detailing on the wings, heel tab, and midsole enhances its iconic contrast, while the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel completes the vintage-inspired design.

This release combines durability and comfort, making it perfect for daily wear or as a collector’s item. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings sparks nostalgia, reminding fans of the sneaker's rich history. The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" isn’t just footwear—it’s a piece of sneaker culture that continues to resonate with generations. As the May 24 release date approaches, excitement is reaching new heights. With its iconic design and attention to detail, this pair promises to be a must-have addition to any collection.

Read More: Kanye West Previews New Yeezy Sneaker On Instagram

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

Image via size?

These sneakers showcase a grey rubber outsole paired with a black and white midsole, offering a sleek and harmonious look. The base and overlays are constructed from crisp white leather, providing a polished and sophisticated finish. Cement grey accents highlight the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a unique and eye-catching touch. Finally, bold red and black branding on the tongue and heels adds a striking contrast, completing the design with a standout flair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Additionally, this release will include family sizing, making it accessible for all ages. Moreover, in-hand photos reveal the classic cement print details fans love. Finally, the May release date adds to the excitement for this iconic sneaker's return.

Image via size?