On-Foot Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" have surfaced, offering fans a closer look at this iconic sneaker. Scheduled to release on May 24, 2025, this highly anticipated reissue remains faithful to the original 1989 design. Available in family sizing, it ensures sneaker enthusiasts of all ages can own a piece of history. The "White Cement" colorway features a clean white leather upper complemented by signature cement grey accents. Bold black detailing on the wings, heel tab, and midsole enhances the look, while the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel completes the vintage aesthetic.

This release balances durability and comfort, making it perfect for both everyday wear and collectors alike. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings adds a nostalgic touch, paying homage to the sneaker's rich legacy. The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" stands as more than just footwear—it’s a cultural icon that continues to resonate with generations of sneaker enthusiasts. With the May 24 release date confirmed and on-foot photos generating excitement, this classic reissue is set to be a must-have for sneakerheads everywhere.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

These sneakers showcase a grey rubber outsole paired with a black and white midsole for a sleek and balanced aesthetic. The upper, made from crisp white leather, offers a polished and clean appearance. Cement grey accents on the support wings, midsole, and heel add distinctive, eye-catching details. Bold red and black branding on the tongue and heel provide a striking contrast, completing the design with a touch of standout style.