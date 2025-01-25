Official Release Date Set For Nike Air Diamond Turf “Signing Day”

The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Signing Day" celebrates Deion Sanders' legendary career with a bold and stylish design. Officially set to release on February 15, the sneakers honor Sanders’ unmatched achievements and flair. The sleek black leather upper exudes sophistication, while metallic gold accents on the Nike Swoosh, midfoot mesh, and heel branding add a luxurious contrast. Deion's inspirational quote, “You Gotta Believe,” is embroidered in gold on the heel tab, adding a personal and motivational element. Crisp white laces break up the darker tones, while the black midsole and outsole complete the design with a grounded, polished look.

A sturdy midfoot strap enhances both the shoe’s aesthetics and functionality, ensuring a secure fit. This colorway captures Sanders’ signature style, blending determination and elegance. The combination of premium materials and thoughtful details makes the "Signing Day" iteration a standout, perfect for fans of Deion and classic sneaker culture alike. With its refined palette and performance-ready features, this release is a testament to Nike’s ability to blend storytelling with design. Whether you’re a collector or simply a fan of Sanders’ legacy, the "Signing Day" is a must-have. Mark your calendar for February 15, as this striking tribute to greatness hits shelves and celebrates Deion’s enduring impact on sports and style.

"Signing Day" Nike Air Diamond Turf

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole for a unified look. Also, the uppers are crafted from black materials, highlighted by a gold patch on the sides for added flair. Further, a white strap crosses the laces, featuring a bold golden Swoosh that stands out. Diamond Turf logos adorn the tongues, while gold Nike Air branding adds a premium touch to the heels. Additionally, Deion's iconic quote, "You Gotta Believe," is embroidered on the heels, tying the design to his legendary legacy.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Air Diamond Turf “Signing Day” will be released on February 8th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. The personal connection to Deion Sanders' legacy is what will make these a hit.

Image via Nike