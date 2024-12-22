Earlier Rumored Release Date For Nike Air Diamond Turf “Atlanta”

Falcons fans are getting a clean pair.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf is returning sooner than expected in a bold "Atlanta Falcons" colorway. Reportedly set to be a Quickstrike release, this pair will only be available at select stores with exclusive “Quickstrike” Nike accounts. Detailed photos showcase its design, honoring Deion Sanders’ legendary time with the Falcons in the early 1990s. Originally launched in 1993, this fan-favorite silhouette still holds its place as a classic. The colorway features a crisp white, black, and red combination, representing the Falcons’ iconic colors. White leather uppers pair with black overlays, creating a bold contrast, while red accents on the branding and midfoot strap add a dynamic pop. The midfoot strap, a signature feature of the Air Diamond Turf, reinforces its vintage appeal.

The cushioned midsole delivers both comfort and durability, making it suitable for performance and everyday wear. This nostalgic design pays homage to Sanders’ electrifying era, seamlessly blending retro style and sports history. The "Atlanta Falcons" colorway celebrates Sanders’ incredible legacy, making this release a must-have for sneakerheads and sports enthusiasts alike. With its timeless design and historic significance, the Nike Air Diamond Turf remains an unforgettable icon. Fans can expect this Quickstrike drop to capture the essence of an iconic sports era.

"Atlanta" Nike Air Diamond Turf

Image via Nike SNKRS

The sneakers feature a white and red rubber sole matched with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are made of black and white materials, accented by a patch on the sides. A white strap crosses over the laces, showcasing a bright red Swoosh. Finally, Diamond Turf logos appear on the tongues, and Nike Air logos in gold are placed on the heels.