Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Making Comeback In “Tart” Colorway

We're seeing a revival of 90s sneaker culture.

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Tart" is making its highly anticipated return. Originally released in the 90s, this iconic silhouette was made famous by tennis legend Andre Agassi. Its bold design and vibrant colors captured the rebellious energy of 90s tennis and streetwear culture. This time, the "Tart" colorway brings back its signature mix of white, orange, and blue. The clean white leather upper is paired with orange Swooshes and blue accents, creating a striking contrast. A speckled blue mid-panel adds texture, while hits of orange on the tongue and outsole keep the design lively.

Transitioning to performance, the Air Tech Challenge 2 features a durable leather construction for long-lasting wear. The lightweight midsole includes Nike's signature Air cushioning, offering excellent support on and off the court. The padded collar and tongue ensure comfort for all-day wear. On-foot, the "Tart" Air Tech Challenge 2 remains a standout. Transitioning seamlessly from retro tennis courts to modern street style, this sneaker delivers a mix of nostalgia and timeless appeal. With its bold colors and functional design, the return of the "Tart" proves that classic sneakers never go out of style. Fans will love this blast from the past.

"Tart" Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber outsole paired with a cream midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from premium white leather, accented by vibrant orange Swooshes and bold blue detailing. Furthermore, a speckled blue mid-panel adds texture and retro flair. Overall, this sneaker combines classic design elements with lively colors, making it a standout option for fans of vintage Nike silhouettes. Perfect for any season, the "Tart" colorway blends nostalgia and timeless style effortlessly.