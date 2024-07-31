Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” Release Date Unveiled

The perfect pair to send off summer.

The highly anticipated "Hot Lava" colorway of the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is making a comeback. This retro release harks back to its iconic debut in 2014. Known for its classic silhouette, this model has garnered a loyal following over the years. The "Hot Lava" edition boasts a striking blend of white and bright crimson, reminiscent of its original release. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival, as it promises to evoke nostalgia while maintaining its timeless appeal.

With its rich history in both sports and sneaker culture, the Air Tech Challenge 2 continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide. The upcoming "Hot Lava" iteration is poised to reignite interest in this iconic model, blending its heritage with modern trends. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these sneakers are expected to fly off the shelves. Whether you're a fan of retro kicks or simply appreciate classic designs, the Air Tech Challenge 2 in "Hot Lava" is a must-have addition to any collection.

"Hot Lava" Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers come with a grey rubber sole and a cream midsole. Also, the uppers are predominantly white leather, highlighted by vibrant orange details for a hot lava effect. Further, black and grey accents are also present throughout. Overall, this sneaker stands out with its vivid details and iconic silhouette. Coming at the end of summer, this vibrant pair will look good in the fall months.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” will be released on August 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike