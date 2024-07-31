Air Jordan 1 High OG “Varsity Red” Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed

A class red, white, and black Jordan sneaker.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Varsity Red” is going to drop sometime next summer. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Varsity Red" colorway. This women's exclusive release is sure to catch eyes. The sneaker features a crisp white base, providing a clean canvas for the bold red overlays. These vibrant red elements cover the toe, eyelets, and heel, adding a dynamic pop of color. Black details, including the iconic Swoosh, laces, and collar, create a striking contrast. Crafted with premium leather, the "Varsity Red" Air Jordan 1 High OG ensures durability and style.

