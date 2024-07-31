Air Jordan 1 High OG “Varsity Red” Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Varsity Red" colorway. This women's exclusive release is sure to catch eyes. The sneaker features a crisp white base, providing a clean canvas for the bold red overlays. These vibrant red elements cover the toe, eyelets, and heel, adding a dynamic pop of color. Black details, including the iconic Swoosh, laces, and collar, create a striking contrast. Crafted with premium leather, the "Varsity Red" Air Jordan 1 High OG ensures durability and style.
The high-top silhouette offers a classic look, staying true to the original design. The black Nike Air branding on the tongue adds a touch of heritage, while the black Wings logo on the collar reinforces its iconic status. This colorway not only stands out visually but also pays homage to the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 1. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the sneaker game, the "Varsity Red" is a must-have addition to your collection. As anticipation builds, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure their pair. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this women's exclusive is set to make waves in the sneaker community.
"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with varsity red leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides and a white Wings logo is above the Swoosh.
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Varsity Red” is going to drop sometime next summer. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]