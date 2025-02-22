Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” Stands Out With Bold Overlays

Jordan Brand is set to release the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby,” a fresh take on the iconic “Black Toe” color blocking. This edition adds a crackled varsity red leather to the overlays, delivering a textured finish that stands out. It’s a bold update that blends vintage aesthetics with a modern edge. The sneaker’s upper sticks to familiar elements—white leather on the base, black leather on the eyestays, toe box, and Swoosh. However, the highlight is the deep red overlays, featuring a shattered, almost gemstone-like effect. The red hue extends to the rubber outsole, completing the look with a striking contrast.

Black laces and a black Wings logo on the ankle maintain the timeless Air Jordan 1 DNA. Nike Air branding lands on the tongue, reinforcing its OG status. A crisp white midsole balances the aggressive color blocking, adding a clean touch to the sneaker’s rugged aesthetic. This design choice ensures the “Ruby” colorway stays versatile, whether paired with casual fits or streetwear-heavy looks. As seen in the photos, the crackled red overlays give the sneaker a distinct texture, setting it apart from traditional Jordan 1 releases. Whether you're a longtime collector or looking for a bold new pair, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” delivers an eye-catching twist on a classic silhouette.

"Ruby" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via size?

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” combines heritage design with a bold, crackled varsity red leather finish. Also, the upper features a smooth white base, black overlays, and a striking red texture on the heel, toe box, and ankle collar. Further, a black Swoosh and Wings logo keep the look grounded in tradition, while a white midsole and red outsole provide balance. Nike Air branding on the tongue completes the OG aesthetic.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” will be released on May 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

Image via size?