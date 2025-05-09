Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" Official Images Revealed

BY Ben Atkinson 361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Ruby brings cracked leather and classic color blocking to a bold May release.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" has been officially revealed, and it’s gearing up for a late May release. This bold colorway takes a classic base and amplifies it with distressed details and high-contrast panels.

It’s a modern remix of a legendary model, one that’s been reimagined countless times since its 1985 debut. The Air Jordan 1 helped launch the entire sneaker culture movement, and decades later, it still drives headlines.

Worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season, the silhouette laid the foundation for athlete-endorsed performance sneakers to evolve into fashion statements. That legacy remains intact with every new drop, especially exclusive colorways like this.

The “Ruby” edition leans into rich texture and bold contrast. It stands out without overreaching, staying true to the DNA that made the AJ1 iconic while adding a fresh visual twist. Official photos show cracked red leather, deep black overlays, and crisp white panels.

The color blocking nods to the famed “Black Toe,” but this pair adds its own identity. From the tongue branding to the outsole, the details are tight and well-balanced. This women’s release brings a punch of attitude and will definitely get attention this summer.

Read More: The Jordan Heir “Bloodline” Stands Out With New Energy

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby”
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" features a cracked red leather across the toe box, heel, and collar. Also, black tumbled leather wraps the mudguard, eyestay, and Swoosh, creating sharp contrast.

A smooth white leather base gives balance, while the black Wings logo and red Nike Air tongue tag keep branding classic. The collar is padded in black, matching the laces and sock liner. The midsole is white, and the outsole comes in solid red. Further, the textured overlays and vintage palette give this pair a bold, worn-in vibe with polished detailing throughout.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” Release Date

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” will be released on May 31st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Officially Returns

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-high-og-ruby-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” Stands Out With Bold Overlays 463
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Varsity Red” Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed 984
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-deep-royal-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Look Surfaces Of Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” 1395
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG To Feature Iconic "Chicago" Colorway Again 353