Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" Official Images Revealed

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" has been officially revealed, and it’s gearing up for a late May release. This bold colorway takes a classic base and amplifies it with distressed details and high-contrast panels.

It’s a modern remix of a legendary model, one that’s been reimagined countless times since its 1985 debut. The Air Jordan 1 helped launch the entire sneaker culture movement, and decades later, it still drives headlines.

Worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season, the silhouette laid the foundation for athlete-endorsed performance sneakers to evolve into fashion statements. That legacy remains intact with every new drop, especially exclusive colorways like this.

The “Ruby” edition leans into rich texture and bold contrast. It stands out without overreaching, staying true to the DNA that made the AJ1 iconic while adding a fresh visual twist. Official photos show cracked red leather, deep black overlays, and crisp white panels.

The color blocking nods to the famed “Black Toe,” but this pair adds its own identity. From the tongue branding to the outsole, the details are tight and well-balanced. This women’s release brings a punch of attitude and will definitely get attention this summer.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" features a cracked red leather across the toe box, heel, and collar. Also, black tumbled leather wraps the mudguard, eyestay, and Swoosh, creating sharp contrast.

A smooth white leather base gives balance, while the black Wings logo and red Nike Air tongue tag keep branding classic. The collar is padded in black, matching the laces and sock liner. The midsole is white, and the outsole comes in solid red. Further, the textured overlays and vintage palette give this pair a bold, worn-in vibe with polished detailing throughout.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Ruby” will be released on May 31st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

Image via Nike