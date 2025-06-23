The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago" Is Back And Looking Clean

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is back, and new in-hand photos show this classic colorway in sharp form. Dressed in the iconic mix of red, white, and black, this low-top silhouette taps into one of the most beloved looks in sneaker history.

While the high-top version might get most of the love, the low has quietly built its own legacy, especially with OG cuts like this. The Air Jordan 1 originally launched in 1985 as Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe.

The "Chicago" colorway became instantly recognizable on court and in culture. Decades later, it still hits hard. The low-top version offers a more casual, everyday alternative, but keeps the same design DNA.

With its heritage feel and clean lines, the AJ1 Low OG continues to thrive in today’s rotation of retro reissues. Recent years have seen Jordan Brand double down on bringing back original builds with care, and this pair follows that trend.

In-hand photos confirm tumbled leather, proper color blocking, and crisp detailing on the heel and sole. It’s a solid reminder of why this model has never really left the conversation.

These new shots showcase a sneaker that stays true to its roots while still feeling fresh. A deeper dive into the details is coming next.

Image via sharkicks1

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a white leather base with bold red overlays and a black Swoosh. The heel sports a clean red finish with the classic Wings logo stamped in black. The tongue comes in white nylon with red Nike Air branding.

Underfoot, you get a white midsole and red rubber outsole for a familiar finish. The toe box is perforated, and the lining is black for contrast. Materials appear premium, with soft leather throughout. True to the OG cut, the build is sleek and low-profile, offering a clean take on the timeless "Chicago" look.