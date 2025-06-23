Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 10 "Steel"

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” is making a comeback, and new in-hand photos confirm it’s staying true to its roots. First released in 1994, the “Steel” colorway stands out for its clean white upper, black accents, and the signature striped outsole that lists some of Michael Jordan’s early-career achievements.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ10 was originally created during MJ’s first retirement, but it still carries the weight of his legacy on and off the court. What sets this model apart is the simplicity in its construction.

The AJ10 skips flash for function, delivering a smooth ride thanks to full-length Air cushioning and a flexible build. It wasn’t the most worn model by Jordan himself, but it still holds weight in the overall Jordan timeline.

These new photos give us a closer look at the updated pair, and it’s clear Jordan Brand is sticking close to the original blueprint. The full-grain leather upper, black and steel lace loops, and checkerboard lining all return.

Even the outsole, complete with career milestones, looks sharp with crisp lettering and a clean finish. For longtime fans of the silhouette, this is one of those releases that taps into pure nostalgia.

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” features a premium white leather upper with black tumbled leather on the tongue and eyestay. Steel grey lace loops add contrast, while the black and white checkered inner lining gives it a classic ‘90s touch.

The outsole lists MJ’s accolades from 1985 to 1994, stamped with a powder blue Jumpman. A black midsole and rubber outsole round out the look. Clean, iconic, and true to form.