Jordan Brand Unveils The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel”

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” is back and looking as clean as ever. This silhouette originally hit shelves in 1994 during Michael Jordan’s first retirement. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ10 was created as a tribute to MJ’s achievements, with milestones etched into the outsole as a quiet reminder of his legacy.

While not as flashy as other models in the Air Jordan line, the 10s carved out their place with a no-frills design focused on performance. They were lighter and sleeker than the 8s and 9s, and Jordan wore them briefly during his return to the league in 1995.

They’ve since become a favorite among collectors and old-school fans. The “Steel” colorway in particular has always stood out for its simplicity. The white, black, and grey combo works with just about anything.

It’s a clean look that doesn’t try too hard and that’s why it still holds up decades later. Now that the official photos are out, it’s safe to say Jordan Brand didn’t mess with a good thing.

Everything from the tumbled leather upper to the striped outsole stays true to the OG form. You can check out the full gallery above to get a better look at this retro icon’s return.

Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel”

The Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” features a white tumbled leather upper with black detailing along the tongue and eyestay. Steel grey lace loops wrap across the black tongue, adding contrast and structure.

A checkered inner lining adds a subtle throwback touch. The midsole is solid white, while the outsole combines black and grey in a classic striped pattern.

On the heel, a bold black Jumpman logo keeps things simple. Underfoot, MJ’s career highlights are printed into the outsole. This retro brings back all the right details without overcomplicating the look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

