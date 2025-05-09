Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" Gets A Summer Comeback

Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 10 OG Steel returns this summer, and here’s a first look at the classic colorway back in action.

The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is officially set to return this summer. Known for its clean white and black palette with subtle grey accents, this classic Jordan silhouette continues to carry the legacy of MJ’s off-court dominance.

First introduced in 1994 during Michael Jordan’s first retirement, the AJ10 stood as a tribute to his early career achievements, etched into the outsole of each pair. Unlike other Jordans, the 10 wasn’t defined by a single on-court moment.

Instead, it became a symbol of Jordan’s dominance even in absence, his impact so deep that the sneakers still had to drop. The “Steel” colorway is among the most recognized of the original releases, with a design that balances minimalism and identity.

Its return adds to the growing wave of OG retros arriving in 2025. The first look showcases the pair’s familiar white tumbled leather upper, black eyestays, and checkerboard collar lining. A striped outsole returns, highlighting MJ’s accolades up to 1994.

While the silhouette remains unchanged, the materials and shape appear true to form. It’s a smart blend of nostalgia and quality. Photos show the pair worn on-foot, highlighting how easily the colorway transitions from streetwear to performance.

Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Release Date

The Air Jordan 10 OG Steel features a full white tumbled leather upper, paired with a black tongue, collar, and striped eyestays. A checkerboard-style lining wraps the interior, adding a subtle twist.

The black and steel grey outsole is decorated with Michael Jordan’s career milestones. A black pull tab on the heel offers easy access. The sneaker sits atop a clean white midsole, with grey rubber hits along the tread.

Minimal branding keeps things sharp, with a small Jumpman logo on the heel. It’s a refined, OG look that blends performance history with versatile street style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop.

