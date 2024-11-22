Fans Will Wait A Bit Longer For Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel”

Looks like a few expected Jordan Brand releases are going to be a few months delayed.

The Air Jordan 10 OG is gearing up for its much-anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway, with a newly rumored release date now revealed. Originally expected earlier in the year, the drop is reportedly pushed back, heightening anticipation for this classic re-release. Staying true to the 1994 original, the sneaker features a crisp white leather upper for a clean, timeless look. Contrasting black and light steel grey accents enhance the design, while black leather details add a sleek edge. The light steel grey touches provide subtle sophistication, and the signature checkerboard pattern on the inner lining brings a nostalgic nod to its heritage.

This release combines style with performance, offering a snug, supportive fit perfect for on-court action or casual outings. The midsole delivers reliable cushioning, ensuring all-day comfort. True to its roots, the outsole showcases stripes detailing Michael Jordan's early career accomplishments, a defining feature of the original. With its mix of nostalgia and modern updates, the Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is poised to attract both new and longtime fans alike. The delayed release date has only added to the buzz, as this iconic sneaker continues to be celebrated as a key piece of basketball and sneaker history.

"Steel" Air Jordan 10 OG

The sneakers feature the classic Jordan 10 striped sole in black and steel grey. Most of the design consists of a white midsole paired with white leather uppers. Light grey leather highlights the upper sections, paired with black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan logos appear on the tongues, while a black Jumpman emblem is positioned on the heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on July 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop. Further, this release brings back one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes in its timeless "Steel" colorway. Also, the blend of nostalgic design and modern appeal has already sparked excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, as the rumored date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this must-have addition to the Air Jordan lineup.