Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Expected Release Date

The Air Jordan 10 OG is set for a highly anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway next year. This release pays homage to the original 1994 design with a few modern updates. The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper, offering a clean and classic look. Black and light steel grey accents provide a striking contrast to the white base. The "Steel" colorway retains the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 10 OG, with black leather details enhancing the sleek design and light steel grey adding a subtle yet stylish touch. The iconic checkerboard pattern on the inner lining remains, adding a nostalgic element for longtime fans.

This sneaker offers a comfortable and supportive fit, ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The midsole provides excellent cushioning, ensuring comfort with every step. The outsole features a series of stripes, each highlighting Michael Jordan's early career achievements, staying true to the original. This upcoming release is set to captivate both new sneaker enthusiasts and longtime Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is more than just a sneaker; it's a piece of basketball history. As its release date approaches, excitement continues to build.

The sneakers showcase the iconic Jordan 10 alternating sole in black and steel grey. The bulk of the design includes a white midsole and white leather uppers. Grey leather accents the upper portion, complemented by black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan branding graces the tongues, while a black Jumpman logo adorns the heels.