Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Expected Release Date

BYBen Atkinson160 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
So many classics are coming in 2025.

The Air Jordan 10 OG is set for a highly anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway next year. This release pays homage to the original 1994 design with a few modern updates. The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper, offering a clean and classic look. Black and light steel grey accents provide a striking contrast to the white base. The "Steel" colorway retains the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 10 OG, with black leather details enhancing the sleek design and light steel grey adding a subtle yet stylish touch. The iconic checkerboard pattern on the inner lining remains, adding a nostalgic element for longtime fans.

This sneaker offers a comfortable and supportive fit, ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The midsole provides excellent cushioning, ensuring comfort with every step. The outsole features a series of stripes, each highlighting Michael Jordan's early career achievements, staying true to the original. This upcoming release is set to captivate both new sneaker enthusiasts and longtime Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is more than just a sneaker; it's a piece of basketball history. As its release date approaches, excitement continues to build.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” Gets New Release Date

"Steel" Air Jordan 10 OG

The sneakers showcase the iconic Jordan 10 alternating sole in black and steel grey. The bulk of the design includes a white midsole and white leather uppers. Grey leather accents the upper portion, complemented by black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan branding graces the tongues, while a black Jumpman logo adorns the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Receives Rumored Release Date

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...