Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” Gets New Release Date

Good news, this pair is dropping a bit earlier.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability, making the sneaker ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. The combination of phantom, grey, black, and red creates a balanced and stylish appearance. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release . With its blend of classic design elements and a modern color scheme, it’s a must-have for any collection. Keep an eye out for the official release date. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Phantom" is sure to make a statement. Don’t miss the chance to add this stylish pair to your lineup.

About The Author

