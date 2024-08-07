Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” Gets New Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to make waves with its upcoming "Phantom" colorway, rumored to release a bit earlier than expected. This edition boasts a sleek phantom leather base, offering a contemporary look. Grey leather overlays add depth and contrast, while black details enhance the overall design. The black Nike Swoosh pops against the grey and phantom tones, and red accents on the tongue logo and heel tab add a vibrant touch. The low-top design ensures versatility and ease of wear, suitable for various occasions, while the cushioned midsole guarantees all-day comfort.
The rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability, making the sneaker ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. The combination of phantom, grey, black, and red creates a balanced and stylish appearance. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. With its blend of classic design elements and a modern color scheme, it’s a must-have for any collection. Keep an eye out for the official release date. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Phantom" is sure to make a statement. Don’t miss the chance to add this stylish pair to your lineup.
"Phantom" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
To start, the sneakers feature a grey rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole. The uppers are constructed from a phantom leather base, complemented by matching grey leather overlays. Additionally, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Red Jordan branding is prominently displayed on the tongue, while a black Air Jordan Wings logo graces the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Phantom” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
