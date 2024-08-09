Air Jordan 1 Mid “Casa 93” Gets Official Images

Jordan is teaming up with the free French school.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is ready to shine with its upcoming "Casa 93" colorway. Casa 93, a fashion school in France, inspired this special edition. They aim to break down barriers to fashion, making this collaboration meaningful. This pair features a sleek grey and phantom color scheme. The neutral tones provide a sophisticated base. Vibrant green accents add a pop of color, creating an eye-catching contrast. The 9 and 3 branding on the heels pays homage to Casa 93, celebrating its mission and spirit.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Casa 93" combines style and purpose. The grey and phantom upper offers a versatile look, perfect for any wardrobe. Green accents on the laces, Swoosh, and collar give it a fresh twist. The unique branding on the heels sets this pair apart, highlighting the collaboration. This sneaker is not just about fashion; it's about making a statement. Casa 93's vision aligns with the Air Jordan brand's innovative spirit. The "Casa 93" colorway is set to resonate with sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike. Get ready for a release that merges style, education, and inclusivity.

"Casa 93" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean phantom midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a phantom leather base with both dark grey and light grey leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in black, above the Swoosh. Vibrant neon green laces also complete the design. Finally, more green Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Casa 93" will be released this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released.

Image via Nike