Nike Shox TL “Black/University Red” Gets Official Images

A classic Bred colorway.

The Nike Shox TL is making a stylish comeback with its upcoming "Black/University Red" colorway. This sneaker is all about bold vibes and futuristic flair. It features a predominantly black look that's sleek and edgy. Red details pop against the black, adding a touch of fire. The silver Swoosh on the sides gives it that extra shine and completes the look. The Shox TL is not just about looks; it's about performance too. The signature Shox cushioning in the heel provides unbeatable comfort and support. Whether you're hitting the gym or the streets, these kicks will keep you moving with style and ease.

The mesh upper ensures breathability, while the TPU overlays add structure and durability. Fans of the Shox line are in for a treat. The "Black/University Red" colorway is a fresh twist on a classic design. It's perfect for those who love a bit of drama in their footwear. This sneaker is set to turn heads and make a statement. It's bold, it's brash, and it's beautiful. Get ready for the drop. The Nike Shox TL "Black/University Red" is sure to be a hit. Sneaker enthusiasts, get your wallets ready. This is one pair you won't want to miss.

"Black/University Red" Nike Shox TL

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, with a partially hollow midsole featuring black and red Nike Shox technology. Further, the uppers are black with black caging all around. Also, a silver Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in vibrant red. Finally, university red branding is on the tongues and a small red detail is on the heels.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Shox TL "Black/University Red" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

