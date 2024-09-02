Nike Shox R4 “OG” Returning After 24 Years

The original pair dropped back in 2000.

The Nike Shox R4 is making a big return this month in its classic "OG" colorway. First released in 2000, this iconic sneaker is known for its unique design and performance. The "OG" colorway features a sleek combination of black, metallic silver, and vibrant red. The black base gives the shoe a bold look, while the metallic silver overlays add a futuristic touch. Red accents on the Shox columns and branding provide a pop of color that makes the design stand out. The Nike Shox R4 is celebrated for its innovative Shox technology, which offers responsive cushioning and support.

This feature revolutionized comfort in athletic footwear when it first hit the scene in 2000. The shoe’s sleek silhouette and cutting-edge design have made it a favorite among both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. With its distinctive look and performance features, the return of the Nike Shox R4 "OG" is highly anticipated. This release not only brings back a piece of sneaker history but also offers a chance for new fans to experience the groundbreaking design. Keep an eye out for the drop this month, as the Nike Shox R4 "OG" is set to make a strong comeback.

"OG" Nike Shox R4

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology in a vibrant red. Also, the uppers are in metallic silver, creating a cohesive look. Further, a blackSwoosh adorns the sides, while red and silver branding accents the tongues. Finally, small details are on the heels, completing the design.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Shox R4 "OG" is releasing on September 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

