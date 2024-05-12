Nike Shox R4 WMNS “White/Metallic Platinum” Release Details

The Nike Shox R4 WMNS is set to dazzle with its upcoming "White/Metallic Platinum" rendition. Featuring a pristine white base complemented by metallic silver accents, these sneakers offer a chic and refined look tailored for women. Engineered for both style and performance, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS incorporates the hallmark Shox cushioning system in the heel, ensuring responsive comfort with every step. The combo of white and metallic silver imbues a touch of sophistication into the timeless silhouette, making it a versatile choice suitable for various activities from workouts to casual outings. The "White/Metallic Platinum" iteration of the Nike Shox R4 WMNS presents an adaptable option for women.

From the gym to social gatherings, these sneakers are poised to command attention and leave a lasting impression. Crafted from premium materials and featuring expert construction, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS guarantees both style and durability, promising wear for years to come. With its timeless aesthetic and contemporary enhancements, this silhouette emerges as an essential addition to any sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for the official release date of the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "White/Metallic Platinum" colorway.

"White/Metallic Platinum" Nike Shox R4 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole, with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Further, the uppers are both white and metallic silver, creating a cohesive look for the shoes. Also, a silver Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, light purple branding is on the tongues and a small silver detail is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox R4 WMNS “White/Metallic Platinum” will be released on May 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

