Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 Pack Launching Spring 2025

By Ben Atkinson
Fashion Label Supreme In London
Logo sign for the Supreme shop on 6th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Every Thursday the fashion label Supreme, which is a skateboarding shop / clothing brand releases new lines and so fans of the brand queue outside this shop in Soho to be first in line for some original fashion. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

A huge collaboration is coming next year.

Supreme, the iconic streetwear brand, is once again teaming up with Nike for an exciting collaboration set to drop next spring. This collaboration brings together two giants in the fashion world, promising an exclusive collection that will undoubtedly make waves in the sneaker community. While details about the collaboration remain scarce, anticipation is already running high among fans eager to see what Supreme and Nike have in store. Known for its bold and unconventional designs, Supreme's collaborations with Nike are always highly anticipated. Sneakerheads can expect a fusion of Supreme's signature aesthetic with the classic Nike style.

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 pack is expected to be no different, with sneakerheads eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on a pair. With Supreme and Nike branding prominently featured, the collection will turn heads and sell out quickly upon release. In addition to the sneakers themselves, the collaboration is likely to include a range of apparel and accessories, further expanding the hype surrounding the release. Fans can expect a comprehensive collection that embodies the spirit of both brands.

Nike Air Max 1 Pack x Supreme

Image via Complex

Introducing the highly anticipated collaboration between Supreme and Nike, set to drop next spring. While no leaked photos are available, mockups suggest a red and white color scheme with prominent Nike and Supreme branding. Expect a blend of Supreme's iconic streetwear style with Nike's classic athletic heritage. This exclusive release is sure to sell out fast, so stay tuned for updates on this must-have sneaker.

Complex reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 Pack is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be announced closer to when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
