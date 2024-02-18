Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Black” Coming This Spring

A new Supreme collab is here.

The Nike Air Max DN is making waves with its collaboration alongside Supreme, featuring a sleek "Black" colorway that will drop this spring. This collaboration merges Supreme's streetwear aesthetic with the iconic Air Max DN silhouette, creating a must-have sneaker for fans of both brands. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme promises both style and performance. The "Black" colorway exudes a timeless appeal, making it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection.

Anticipation is high as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of this exclusive collaboration. With Supreme's signature branding and the Air Max DN's classic design, this sneaker will sell out quickly upon its release day. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme offers unparalleled style and comfort. Stay tuned for the official release and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of this highly coveted collaboration.

"Black" Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Lucien Smith

As you can see, the sneakers take on an all-black look. They feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black material, with Supreme lettered throughout the uppers, in black. Dark laces are present, but it seems like the sneakers also come with dark green laces as well. Assume Nike and Supreme branding is located on the tongues.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Black” will be released on April 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Supreme New York
Image via Supreme New York

