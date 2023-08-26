Nike SB Dunk High x Supreme “Rammellzee” First Look

The Nike SB Dunk High stands as a versatile and iconic sneaker choice. Originally designed for skateboarding, its high-top silhouette provides ankle support during tricks. This shoe transcended its functional roots to become a cultural symbol, with a wide array of colorways and collaborations reflecting various styles and interests. The SB Dunk High’s durable construction and responsive cushioning continue to make it popular among skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Its enduring appeal lies in its ability to bridge the worlds of sports, street fashion, and self-expression.

Supreme, a prominent streetwear brand, is teaming up with Rammellzee to create a special edition of the Nike Dunk Low. Now, this big partnership merges Supreme’s urban aesthetic with Rammellzee’s artistic influence, resulting in a unique and exciting sneaker release. Sneaker lovers and art aficionados alike anticipate that the Supreme x Rammellzee Nike Dunk Low will captivate them, as it combines the two styles, cultures, and creativity of both brands into a single fusion.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 GS “Multi-Color” First Look

“Rammellzee” Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Image via yankeekicks

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole. A canvas upper featured Rammellzee’s designs and black suede overlays are present. Sail laces and white sock liners complete the sneakers. Additionally, one can spot a hang tag featuring Supreme x Nike collaboration, while the tongues display white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features an artistic upper with design features that you don’t see every day. This collaboration could definitely be a sign of things to come and this pair will definitely be a hit when they drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk High x Supreme “Rammellzee” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Read More: Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Picante Red” Officially Unveiled

[Via]