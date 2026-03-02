Claressa Shields is fed up with Tasha K, and she's letting her know how she feels about her. In a tense clip caught by Live Bitez, the multi-champion boxer sounds off about her reporting ethics while accusing her of spreading falsehoods about her in particular.

The 30-year-old points to an interview Tasha K supposedly had with her unnamed cousin wherein she allegedly pushed blatant lies about her. What was specifically said remains unclear, but Claressa was not happy at all with the sit-down.

"Respond to Tasha K's bald-headed a*s for what?! For what?!" Claressa says as she begins her rant. "Like, all y'all do is lie... I'll respond to y'all when you b*tches tell the truth... Tell the truth about what's really going on."

She continues, "Nobody wanna tell the truth... they all want clout. And they broke! Tasha K—all she wanna do is just keep using her platform to talk about whatever is hot because she want to get some clout."

Claressa Shields then goes for a gut punch by claiming if she doesn't talk about her, then "she don't get paid from that raggedy a*s YouTube channel because she owe Cardi B $4 million."

Claressa Shields & Papoose's Relationship

Shields is referencing the defamation lawsuit that Tasha K lost to the Bronx rapper back in 2022. The amount came to $3.9 million and last year; an agreement was made that states she must pay Cardi $1.2 million over the course of five years. She is also required to turn over financial records every quarter. Also, Tasha has to avoid making "derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory" comments about her or her family.

Claressa ends her rant by claiming that Tasha K has drastically switched up on her after expressing support for her and Papoose's relationship.

Overall, we will have to wait and see if this devolves into a bigger mess.

But speaking of Papoose, things seem to still be going well between them. In a December interview with Justin Laboy, she hinted at wanting to marry the New York rapper. "I always said I wanted to get my husband name tatted on me. I always said that. So, me and Pap are not married yet, but we will be."

More recently, she profusely defended the strength of her relationship with him against a hater on X.