xQc Allegedly Crashed Out On DDG And Said His Music Sucks

BY Zachary Horvath
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Inside
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Felix Lengyel (xQc) accepts the Just Chatting award onstage during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
N3on shared some spoilers from an upcoming MrBeast video that DDG and xQc participated in and allegedly, they got into it.

xQc allegedly went in on DDG's music career and fellow content creator N3on has the inside scoop. While conducting a stream on Kick, the latter claimed that during the filming of an upcoming MrBeast YouTube video, the Canadian flat out disrespected the rapper.

"He told DDG, 'No one listens to your music, it f*cking sucks,' to his face and they were going back and forth." N3on then claims it's not going to be seen in the final video because of how much swearing was exchanged. Moreover, he doesn't know what sparked it but claims it did happen per Akademiks TV.

Later on, xQc hopped onto a Kick stream of his own where he reacted to N3on's claim. He seemingly confirms it to be true but that it wasn't as serious as his contemporary made it out to be. "I was firing shots at everyone in there," he claimed. "I was just having fun with it."

However, it seems like DDG thought much more of the situation.

Do DDG & xQc Have Beef?

Another clip is gaining traction online where the "Pink Dreads" artist dished out a sly remark. While on his own stream, the Michigan native reacts to what appears to be footage from this forthcoming MrBeast video.

The clip he's watching is of xQc shooting a basketball, which DDG finds quite amusing. "Just the jump shot, no shoes—It's a nice white man right here man. Just doesn't make sense for me to be even going back and forth with this n****, man," he says in a supposed response to the alleged trash talking from xQc.

xQc took exception to DDG's diss, calling out the double standard if he were to make a racist joke. "Now reverse the roles though... Is my jump shot not cool enough? Am I not f*cking tough enough? If I said something something black man, I would be f*cking cancelled forever."

He also believes DDG doesn't understand the "streaming game" and that he's just trying to create something entertaining for people to watch.

Overall, this seems to be a continuation of some previous issues that arose late last year. In December, xQc and another white streamer, Asmongold, accused DDG of viewbotting. The father of one believed the comments were racially charged saying, "Y’all don’t put these allegations on nobody that looks like y’all, bro… It’s always n*****s got a viewbot."

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
