xQc Allegedly Crashed Out On DDG And Said His Music Sucks

xQc allegedly went in on DDG's music career and fellow content creator N3on has the inside scoop. While conducting a stream on Kick, the latter claimed that during the filming of an upcoming MrBeast YouTube video, the Canadian flat out disrespected the rapper.

"He told DDG, 'No one listens to your music, it f*cking sucks,' to his face and they were going back and forth." N3on then claims it's not going to be seen in the final video because of how much swearing was exchanged. Moreover, he doesn't know what sparked it but claims it did happen per Akademiks TV.

Later on, xQc hopped onto a Kick stream of his own where he reacted to N3on's claim. He seemingly confirms it to be true but that it wasn't as serious as his contemporary made it out to be. "I was firing shots at everyone in there," he claimed. "I was just having fun with it."

However, it seems like DDG thought much more of the situation.

Do DDG & xQc Have Beef?

Another clip is gaining traction online where the "Pink Dreads" artist dished out a sly remark. While on his own stream, the Michigan native reacts to what appears to be footage from this forthcoming MrBeast video.

The clip he's watching is of xQc shooting a basketball, which DDG finds quite amusing. "Just the jump shot, no shoes—It's a nice white man right here man. Just doesn't make sense for me to be even going back and forth with this n****, man," he says in a supposed response to the alleged trash talking from xQc.

xQc took exception to DDG's diss, calling out the double standard if he were to make a racist joke. "Now reverse the roles though... Is my jump shot not cool enough? Am I not f*cking tough enough? If I said something something black man, I would be f*cking cancelled forever."

He also believes DDG doesn't understand the "streaming game" and that he's just trying to create something entertaining for people to watch.

Overall, this seems to be a continuation of some previous issues that arose late last year. In December, xQc and another white streamer, Asmongold, accused DDG of viewbotting. The father of one believed the comments were racially charged saying, "Y’all don’t put these allegations on nobody that looks like y’all, bro… It’s always n*****s got a viewbot."