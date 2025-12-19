DDG Accuses Twitch Streamers Asmongold & xQc of Racial Bias After Viewbotting Claims

DDG isn’t letting recent comments from fellow Twitch stars slide. After streamers Asmongold and xQc questioned the legitimacy of his growing viewer numbers during a livestream, DDG responded by accusing the two of racial bias.

The situation unfolded when Asmongold and xQc reacted to DDG’s sudden spike in viewership, suggesting that the numbers might not be organic. DDG pushed back almost immediately, saying the accusations came far too fast and felt targeted. According to him, the assumption that he was “viewbotting” was rooted in a familiar pattern he’s seen before.

“Within three minutes, they’re already saying I’m viewbotting,” DDG said on stream. He went on to question why similar accusations don’t seem to follow creators who look like them, arguing that Black streamers are more often met with skepticism when they find success. "Y’all don’t put these allegations on nobody that looks like y’all, bro… It’s always n---as got a viewbot," DDG added.

DDG Claps Back At Streamers

Asmongold later addressed the backlash during a separate stream, making it clear he wasn’t backing down. He dismissed the accusations outright and leaned into the controversy, saying the criticism would only fuel more engagement for his channel.

"I don’t give a s--t," Asmongold said in response. "Call me whatever you want. Say whatever you want. Cry all you want. The only thing you’re going to do for me is make more content for my, get this, real viewers."

xQc has yet to directly address DDG’s comments in detail.

The clash comes shortly after the Streamer Awards earlier this month, where DDG was nominated for Breakout Streamer. He ultimately lost the category to FaZe Adapt, but the moment didn’t end quietly. DDG’s friend India Love took the stage during the ceremony and publicly argued that either DDG or fellow creator 2xRaKai deserved the win instead. Her comments quickly drew backlash, and she later issued an apology.