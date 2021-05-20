racial bias
- MoviesWill Smith Almost Lost "Independence Day" Role Due To Racial BiasWill Smith's role in "Independence Day" helped turn him into an international superstar.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTwitter Confirms Its Picture Cropping Algorithm Is Biased & Promises Manual Crop UpdateAfter an in-depth analysis, Twitter acknowledges that its current image cropping algorithm is indeed biased towards white people and women, so future updates will allow Twitter users to manually crop their images.By Joshua Robinson