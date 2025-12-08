India Love Apologizes For Interrupting The Streamer Awards To Say DDG Should've Won

Fantasy Fridays With Special Guest India Love
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: India Love attends Fantasy Fridays at Revel Nightclub on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
India Love says that she was being "very selfish and inconsiderate" by taking away from FaZe Adapt's moment.

India Love has issued an apology after storming the stage at the Streamer Awards on Saturday to interrupt FaZe Adapt after he won Breakout Streamer. While congratulating him, she argued that 2xRaKai or DDG should have won instead. Addressing the incident on a livestream afterward, Love admitted that her antics were "distasteful" and explained she was "under the influence."

“I wanted to make a true apology, a true apology meaning giving no excuses or explanation for my behavior last night at the awards,” Love said, as caught by Complex. “I did not conduct myself in a way that represents me well or my team or my community or the people that look to me and look up to me in one way, shape, or form. My behavior was completely unnecessary and distasteful, for sure. Another moment, another mistake made off being under the influence, but obviously that’s not an excuse.”

“What I did was very selfish and inconsiderate,” she said. “I wasn’t considering anybody else’s thoughts, nothing but my own, and just being in the moment, being impulsive, and I took away from your moment, and I deeply am truly apologetic for that. To FaZe Clan, I definitely respect you guys as a group. You guys are real pioneers in the Twitch space. I’m very new. … I’m still learning as I go. I respect you guys. And again, what I did was completely unnecessary and uncalled for.”

Streamer Award Winners

Love also addressed QTCinderella, who served as a co-host for the event. “I want to apologize to QT,” she added. “First of all, I appreciate you inviting me and there is no excuse for my behavior. It was very distasteful. It was very, I keep saying, unnecessary. It was my initial emotion response and, again, I had no business being on that stage, and that is that. I hope one day you give me grace enough to forgive me for my actions.”

Elsewhere during the ceremony, several other popular streamers took home awards. PlaqueBoyMax won Best Music Streamer while IShowSpeed earned Best IRL Streamer and the highly coveted Streamer of the Year award. Kai Cenat was also honored for Best Streamed Collab for his stream with LeBron James.

