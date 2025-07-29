DDG is also setting the record straight on where he and India Love stand these days. The latter has since cleared the air as well in June telling Adin Ross that "he's just my friend." The rapper and streamer is on the same page, essentially regurgitating what she said but to TMZ Hip Hop, according to Complex.
The outlet felt inclined to ask the Michigan native after he gifted India Love an iced-out heart necklace live on stream. But DDG was straight to the point, not leaving the door open for anyone to run through it. "Nah, that's my friend," he responded after being asked if things were getting serious.
The reporter was taken aback bit by his answer, but he says he was simply "returning the favor." "[She has done] nice things for me, too," he added. After keeping it a buck, DDG revealed if he's dating someone else. However, he seems fine "chilling" right now.
"[I'm] focused on the work," he stated.
Similar to what he said about her being a solid person, India Love had nothing but glowing things to say about him to TMZ recently. "He’s a great person, he's a great guy. I don't know what God has for my life, but I know he's a great guy. You gotta pour into people who pour into you, and he's definitely someone who's right in my corner and I'm also always gonna be right in his corner. So yeah, shoutout to DDG."
DDG & India Love
While those who were speculating and/or hoping that they would be an item, we are sorry to break the news to you. But it is good to see that they have a lot of respect to each other and haven't let the noise ruin their friendship.
Initial rumors hit the digital airwaves when Kai Cenat's weekend-long streaming crash course, Streamers University, went live. They were linking on various occasions, even afterwards, with one video of her twerking on him at a party going viral.