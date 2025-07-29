DDG and India Love have been rumored to be dating one another since they both participated at Streamers University.

While those who were speculating and/or hoping that they would be an item, we are sorry to break the news to you. But it is good to see that they have a lot of respect to each other and haven't let the noise ruin their friendship.

Similar to what he said about her being a solid person, India Love had nothing but glowing things to say about him to TMZ recently. "He’s a great person, he's a great guy. I don't know what God has for my life, but I know he's a great guy. You gotta pour into people who pour into you, and he's definitely someone who's right in my corner and I'm also always gonna be right in his corner. So yeah, shoutout to DDG."

DDG is also setting the record straight on where he and India Love stand these days. The latter has since cleared the air as well in June telling Adin Ross that "he's just my friend." The rapper and streamer is on the same page, essentially regurgitating what she said but to TMZ Hip Hop, according to Complex.

About The Author

