Rumors that DDG and India Love are more than friends have been running rampant ever since Kai Cenat's Streamer University event. Recently, however, she decided to set the record straight. During a stream with Adin Ross this week, the model discussed going on a date with DDG. This prompted Ross to question why she's interested in him. "He's just my friend," she clarified, as captured by Live Bitez.

Her remarks come just a few days after she went viral for dancing on DDG at a pool party, which only fueled speculation about their relationship. It also earned her a great deal of hate. Fortunately, it doesn't look like India let it get to her.

"I don't let it shake me up because they hated Jesus for one," she told supporters amid the backlash. "For two, they gon' hate whether I do all the best sh*t in the world-- y'all still going to find something negative to say."

DDG Halle Bailey Restraining Order

As for DDG, relationship rumors are far from the only thing he has to worry about these days. He's currently wrapped up in a custody battle with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. In May, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him after alleging that he violently attacked her.

This month, he requested his own restraining order against the Little Mermaid actress, and tried to prevent her from traveling abroad with their son. He was reportedly granted the restraining order, but Bailey still has temporary sole custody of their child.

While the situation has only grown more serious in recent weeks, DDG appears to have had at least a slight change of heart. During a stream yesterday, he issued a heartfelt apology to Bailey for mistakes he made in the past.