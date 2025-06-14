India Love Clarifies Her Relationship With DDG Amid Romance Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 579 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: India Love attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Social media users have been speculating about DDG and India Love's relationship since seeing them interact at Streamer University.

Rumors that DDG and India Love are more than friends have been running rampant ever since Kai Cenat's Streamer University event. Recently, however, she decided to set the record straight. During a stream with Adin Ross this week, the model discussed going on a date with DDG. This prompted Ross to question why she's interested in him. "He's just my friend," she clarified, as captured by Live Bitez.

Her remarks come just a few days after she went viral for dancing on DDG at a pool party, which only fueled speculation about their relationship. It also earned her a great deal of hate. Fortunately, it doesn't look like India let it get to her.

"I don't let it shake me up because they hated Jesus for one," she told supporters amid the backlash. "For two, they gon' hate whether I do all the best sh*t in the world-- y'all still going to find something negative to say."

Read More: India Love Compares Herself To Jesus While Responding To Backlash For Dancing On DDG

DDG Halle Bailey Restraining Order

As for DDG, relationship rumors are far from the only thing he has to worry about these days. He's currently wrapped up in a custody battle with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey. In May, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him after alleging that he violently attacked her.

This month, he requested his own restraining order against the Little Mermaid actress, and tried to prevent her from traveling abroad with their son. He was reportedly granted the restraining order, but Bailey still has temporary sole custody of their child.

While the situation has only grown more serious in recent weeks, DDG appears to have had at least a slight change of heart. During a stream yesterday, he issued a heartfelt apology to Bailey for mistakes he made in the past.

“I want to come on here and genuinely apologize for that time,” he said. “I was young. You know, it was just, I was just on an internet high. We had, like, past situations. We had, like, little s**t. Because I done said some hoe s**t. And y’all know the whole little situation. The s**t that I continue to do. It’s a very, very touchy subject.”

Read More: Who Is India Love? The OG Instagram Baddie

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
